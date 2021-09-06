Spinnaker Trust Has $5.40 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $134.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,067. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.94 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

