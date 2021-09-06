Spinnaker Trust Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,584 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.2% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 14,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 17.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 60.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 630.3% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Mizuho upped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.65, for a total transaction of $1,043,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,832.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 712,056 shares of company stock worth $177,065,162. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $267.08. 7,357,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,475,557. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $249.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

