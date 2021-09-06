Spinnaker Trust Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 24,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 114,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,004,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.09. 2,035,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,003,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $217.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

