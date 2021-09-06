Spinnaker Trust Raises Stock Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.59% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNA. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,727,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,935,000 after buying an additional 173,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,098,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,205,000 after purchasing an additional 198,959 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 656,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,646,000 after purchasing an additional 147,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 499,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MNA traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.13. 93 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,132. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $36.18.

