Spinnaker Trust Sells 1,286 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Spinnaker Trust cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.0% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in The Home Depot by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.52.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $2.60 on Monday, hitting $330.34. 2,775,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,003,439. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $348.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

