Spinnaker Trust Sells 23,314 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,314 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,847,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,507,855. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

