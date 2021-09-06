Spinnaker Trust Sells 417 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 464,289 shares of company stock worth $327,284,229 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock traded up $11.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,895.50. 955,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,817. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,714.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,427.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.