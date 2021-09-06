Spinnaker Trust Sells 781 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Argus lifted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

Shares of BLK traded down $9.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $937.28. The stock had a trading volume of 418,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,571. The company’s 50-day moving average is $899.07 and its 200 day moving average is $836.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $531.39 and a 12-month high of $959.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

