Spinnaker Trust Sells 879 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,171 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,244. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.01. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $129.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several brokerages have commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.60.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,525 shares of company stock worth $24,176,068. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

