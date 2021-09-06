Spinnaker Trust Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Spinnaker Trust lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 20,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPM traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.49. 7,961,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,857,886. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

