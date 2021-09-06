Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAVE. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

SAVE stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.68. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.72.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 250.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 251.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 62.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

