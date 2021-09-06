Splinterlands (SPS) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Splinterlands coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Splinterlands has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. Splinterlands has a market capitalization of $36.07 million and $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Splinterlands alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00065022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.61 or 0.00151319 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.91 or 0.00201316 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,951.93 or 0.07512053 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,623.82 or 1.00030235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.93 or 0.00940797 BTC.

Splinterlands Coin Profile

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

Buying and Selling Splinterlands

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splinterlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splinterlands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splinterlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

