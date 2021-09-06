Splintershards (SPS) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular exchanges. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $42.56 million and $4.77 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sphynx Network (SPH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafePizza (PIZZA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank ETH (SBANK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBank BSC (SBANK) traded 99.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pyram Token (PYRAM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Papa Doge Coin (PAPADOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Splintershards Profile

Splintershards (SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 220,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,687,459 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Splintershards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

