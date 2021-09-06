Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $11,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 166,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,385,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,448,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPOT traded down $4.99 on Monday, hitting $249.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,020. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $201.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.44. The company has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of -124.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SPOT. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.48.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

