StableUSD (USDS) Hits Market Cap of $522,166.10

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on exchanges. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00066095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00015823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00136954 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.52 or 0.00807525 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00048363 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io . StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling StableUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

