StackOs Tops 1-Day Volume of $127,788.00 (STACK)

StackOs (CURRENCY:STACK) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One StackOs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StackOs has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. StackOs has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $127,788.00 worth of StackOs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00066424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00151398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.17 or 0.00209360 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.52 or 0.07522002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,676.88 or 1.00015850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $497.49 or 0.00962846 BTC.

StackOs Profile

StackOs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,291,169 coins. StackOs’ official Twitter account is @DeployOnStackOS

StackOs Coin Trading

