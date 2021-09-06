Stacks (STX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $41.93 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $41.93 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stacks has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00064835 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00061150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00150368 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $104.60 or 0.00199437 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00089639 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000806 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002783 BTC.

About Stacks

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,218,081,983 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

