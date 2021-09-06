Stafi (FIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.12 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Stafi coin can now be bought for $2.33 or 0.00004517 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stafi has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $26.12 million and $41.80 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00089658 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002716 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.97 or 0.00345280 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00011602 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00046699 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000782 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00015036 BTC.
- Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000784 BTC.
- Wanchain (WAN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002514 BTC.
- Divi (DIVI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000091 BTC.
Stafi Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “
Stafi Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
