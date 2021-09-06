Stafi (FIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.12 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Stafi coin can now be bought for $2.33 or 0.00004517 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stafi has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $26.12 million and $41.80 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stafi Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

