Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Trading Down 0.2%

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 272.80 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 274.10 ($3.58). 3,459,153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,790,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.70 ($3.59).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SLA. HSBC upped their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 283 ($3.70).

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.98 billion and a PE ratio of 7.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 274.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 284.32.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

