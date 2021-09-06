Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust (LON:SLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $787.27

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:SLS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 787.27 ($10.29) and last traded at GBX 783.11 ($10.23), with a volume of 39938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 776 ($10.14).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 729.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 670.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £766.45 million and a PE ratio of 41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

In other news, insider Alexa Henderson bought 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 687 ($8.98) per share, with a total value of £9,954.63 ($13,005.79).

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

