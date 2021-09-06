Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at $326,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 36.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $191.10 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

