Starbase Hits Market Cap of $768,144.73 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. Starbase has a market cap of $768,144.73 and approximately $236,174.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbase coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00065736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00017660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.00 or 0.00146506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.00 or 0.00770574 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase (STAR) is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

