STASIS EURO Price Tops $1.18 on Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 6th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $105.56 million and $1.93 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00066012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00017682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00138960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00777046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00046458 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 89,225,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

