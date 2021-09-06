Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Status has a total market capitalization of $416.39 million and approximately $52.46 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00068395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00017572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.64 or 0.00143855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $411.99 or 0.00794045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00047235 BTC.

About Status

Status is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

