Stealth (XST) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.21 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Stealth has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $4.21 million and $393.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001016 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000434 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00037106 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00019688 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,015 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

