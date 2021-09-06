Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,594 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.42% of Steel Dynamics worth $51,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,253,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,607 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,608.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 734,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after acquiring an additional 691,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,164,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,125,000 after acquiring an additional 675,504 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 915,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,464,000 after acquiring an additional 507,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,279,000 after acquiring an additional 458,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,563. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STLD stock opened at $66.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

