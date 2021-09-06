Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH) Trading 4.3% Higher

Steinhoff International Holdings (ETR:SNH)’s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €0.23 ($0.28) and last traded at €0.21 ($0.25). Approximately 49,539,671 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 20,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €0.20 ($0.24).

The stock has a market capitalization of $879.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is €0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,275.00.

About Steinhoff International (ETR:SNH)

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. engages in retailing activities in Australasia, Poland, Rest of Africa, Rest of Europe, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It retails household goods, clothing, footwear, textiles, cell phones, airtime, and fast-moving consumer goods, as well as furniture and appliances.

