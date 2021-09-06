Stellar (XLM) Market Cap Reaches $10.03 Billion

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Stellar has a market cap of $10.03 billion and $1.67 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00066159 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00061961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.35 or 0.00151622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.22 or 0.00207476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00090204 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010727 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,828 coins and its circulating supply is 23,659,954,356 coins. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

