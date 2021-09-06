stETH 1-Day Volume Tops $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00065600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00147315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00205421 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.50 or 0.07499477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52,637.56 or 0.99950337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.56 or 0.00946681 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

