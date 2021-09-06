stETH (Lido) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.48 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 6th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.48 billion and $162.22 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,937.23 or 0.07484344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00064731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.39 or 0.00149005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.53 or 0.00206300 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,550.61 or 0.99894393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.66 or 0.00942210 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.82 or 0.00741015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,138,927 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

