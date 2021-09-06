Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report $547.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $550.00 million and the lowest is $545.00 million. Stitch Fix reported sales of $443.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $535.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.40 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.30.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $478,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $11,858,975.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 479,317 shares of company stock worth $27,128,088. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 49.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 80,227 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $6,692,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,411,000 after acquiring an additional 924,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth $956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $40.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 2.01. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.18.

Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

