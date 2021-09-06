Storj Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $255.71 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. One Storj coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003529 BTC on exchanges. Storj has a market cap of $592.55 million and $255.71 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Storj has traded up 28.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Storj Coin Profile

Storj is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,742,684 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Buying and Selling Storj

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

