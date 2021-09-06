Strike Reaches Market Capitalization of $209.20 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. Strike has a market cap of $209.20 million and approximately $34.43 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for $70.46 or 0.00134300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00065742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00155750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00206281 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.28 or 0.07348723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,392.09 or 0.99866887 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.77 or 0.00948824 BTC.

Strike Coin Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,267 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.