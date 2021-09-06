Strong (STRONG) One Day Volume Hits $8.56 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last week, Strong has traded 28% higher against the dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $76.58 million and $8.56 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can now be bought for approximately $553.86 or 0.01071951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00066424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.23 or 0.00151398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.17 or 0.00209360 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.52 or 0.07522002 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51,676.88 or 1.00015850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $497.49 or 0.00962846 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

