Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several research firms recently commented on SUBCY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a 87.00 price objective (down previously from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Subsea 7 to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

Shares of SUBCY traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $7.86. 11,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,926. Subsea 7 has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

