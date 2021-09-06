SUKU Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $928,952.00 (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. During the last seven days, SUKU has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One SUKU coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $84.00 million and $928,952.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SUKU alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00069024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00016595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.54 or 0.00148233 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00048168 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.75 or 0.00795552 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU (CRYPTO:SUKU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUKU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUKU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.