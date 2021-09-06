Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH) Trading Up 0.2%

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SMIH)’s share price was up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 15,286 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 40,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

About Summit Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SMIH)

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in Central, Hong Kong.

