Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Summit Materials worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Summit Materials by 113.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $78,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $32.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.74. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

