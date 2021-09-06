Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,627,000 after purchasing an additional 119,030 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth about $219,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 19.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $209.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.01 and a 1 year high of $209.98. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman purchased 234,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $194.20 per share, for a total transaction of $45,624,182.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 713,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,583,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $2,200,644.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,272,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Barclays started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

