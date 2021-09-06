Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SNCY) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 13th

Sun Country Airlines’ (NASDAQ:SNCY) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, September 13th. Sun Country Airlines had issued 9,090,909 shares in its IPO on March 17th. The total size of the offering was $218,181,816 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNCY. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $32.50 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.55.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

