Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 target price (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:SLF opened at $51.67 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

