SUN (SUN) Price Down 99.9% This Week

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. One SUN coin can now be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00066159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.35 or 0.00151622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.22 or 0.00207476 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,807.00 or 0.07366971 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,672.40 or 0.99991887 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.12 or 0.00960043 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

