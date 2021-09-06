Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,239 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $11,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Suncor Energy by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 536,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after purchasing an additional 357,591 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 3,783.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 312,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 304,039 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 446,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,712,000 after acquiring an additional 150,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 1,637,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,254,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.42.

Shares of SU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,970,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,627,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.91%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

