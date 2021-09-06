SuperFarm Reaches Market Cap of $108.75 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $108.75 million and $188.05 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000322 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000101 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009375 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000676 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.