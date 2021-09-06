SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Trading Down 5.5% This Week

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002513 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $5.63 million and $379,793.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00064926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.16 or 0.00150277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.03 or 0.00199373 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,950.92 or 0.07500078 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,513.73 or 0.99687416 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.92 or 0.00941405 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,251,925 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.