SuperRare Reaches Market Capitalization of $141.71 Million (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. SuperRare has a total market cap of $141.71 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. One SuperRare coin can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00002650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SuperRare

SuperRare (CRYPTO:RARE) is a coin. It was first traded on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

Buying and Selling SuperRare

