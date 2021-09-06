SureRemit (RMT) Price Hits $0.0084 on Top Exchanges

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and $24,120.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded up 116.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00064808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00147249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.52 or 0.00204584 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.66 or 0.07501575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52,523.19 or 0.99934146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.84 or 0.00943417 BTC.

About SureRemit

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

