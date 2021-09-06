Suretly Hits Market Capitalization of $123,986.73 (SUR)

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 41.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 6th. Suretly has a market capitalization of $123,986.73 and approximately $92.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 110.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00064994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00017433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.70 or 0.00142596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $404.33 or 0.00771815 BTC.

Suretly Coin Profile

SUR is a coin. Its launch date was August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suretly using one of the exchanges listed above.

