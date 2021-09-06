sUSD (SUSD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4.03 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 6th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $280.36 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00068099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003145 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00018059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.34 or 0.00142439 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.62 or 0.00790563 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00047431 BTC.

About sUSD

sUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 280,960,563 coins. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.