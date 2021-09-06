suterusu (SUTER) Trading 5% Higher Over Last Week

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. suterusu has a market cap of $25.55 million and approximately $435,091.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, suterusu has traded up 5% against the dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00068392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00017003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.26 or 0.00143710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.57 or 0.00794543 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00047431 BTC.

About suterusu

SUTER is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

